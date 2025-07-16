Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The makers of Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty's next "The Girlfriend" have treated the netizens with the primary track from the movie "Hui Re".

Dropping the electrifying number on her official Instagram handle, Rashmika shared that from the very first time she heard the track, something about it just stuck with her.

"It’s soft, it’s emotional, it’s that kind of melody you hum without realising and now it’s yours," the 'Animal' actress wrote.

Sharing her experience of shooting the track, she added, "I remember feeling like I was in a little film inside the film when we were shooting this one.. every frame felt like a moment frozen in time..Let me know if it makes your heart feel a little full."

Featuring Rashmika and Deekshith Shetty's praiseworthy chemistry, "Hui Re" has been released in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding its reach.

Both Rashmika and Deekshith are ruling the screen with their graceful moves in the track.

While the music for "The Girlfriend" has been provided by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the cinematography has been done by Krishnan Vasant.

Prior to this, unhappy with the makers for not releasing enough updates about "The Girlfriend," netizens started trending the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirfriend.

Showing her support for the filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika had tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

