Big B recalls enjoying 'kala khatta' flavoured 'barf ka gola' during his school days 

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun anecdote on quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', recounting about his school and college days, when he would have "barf ka gola" (shaved ice) in "kala khatta" flavour.

In episode seven of the show, host Big B welcomed Yogesh Kumar Kalra from Gurugram, Haryana, who won the fastest finger first, and made his way to the hot seat.

For the question of Rs 10,000, the actor asked Yogesh, who was with the Indian Army for 22 years: "The popular 'Kala khatta' flavour is derived from which fruit?" The options were: Jamun, Apple, Papaya and Strawberry. Yogesh gave the correct answer "Jamun", and moved to the next level.

Big B then asked Yogesh: "Is 'Kala Khatta' your favourite flavour?" The contestant replied: "No, sir."

The 'Agneepath' fame actor got nostalgic, and shared: "Because it is slightly sour, but it is good to have it sometimes. We used to get shaved ice (barf ka gola). When we used to head out of college and school, we used to get shaved ice for a fraction of the price. It used to be delicious."

"There used to be a huge block of ice, and you have a machine that scrapes the ice. It is not a machine but a platform on which he would scrape ice and you get shaved ice. He used to put a stick, and we used to have it. It was fun," reminisced Big B.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

