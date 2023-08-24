Our party MLAs being pressured to join Cong: K'taka JD(S) MLA

Kolar (Karnataka), Aug 24 (IANS) Authenticating the rumours of 'Operation Hast', JD(S) MLA from Mulbagal Assembly seat in Kolar district, Samruddhi Manjunath stated on Thursday that there was pressure on him and his party MLAs to join the Congress party. “I was forced to go to New Delhi, but I rejected the offer,” he said.



Speaking to the media, MLA Manjunath stated that the high command has asked the state leadership towin at least 20 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. The Congress leaders are attempting to pull leaders from other parties.

“I was abroad when I was invited to New Delhi for talks. I refused to take the offer. Congress leaders think they can pull MLAs from JD (S). I want to tell Congress leaders that in the coming days, all 19 MLAs from the JD(S) party will come together on a platform and hold a meeting to announce solidarity with the JD(S). No one will join Congress,” he said.

"All sitting and defeated MLAs, MLCs, MPs and leaders will go on tour for some time, to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A befitting answer would be given for the rumours of JD(S) leaders quitting the party to join Congress. The circus is done by the state Congress leaders to win more than 20 seats in the parliamentary elections. I don’t know whether they were given a specific target or the high command had given a warning to them,” he reiterated.

"The people will write the fate of the political parties. They have given mandate in the Assembly elections and they will also give their verdict to elect the central government," he maintained.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had stated that anything can happen in politics while reacting to the news about the Operation Hast. He had also questioned the BJP on toppling elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sources said that the Congress is trying to pull major leaders from both BJP and JD(S). The BJP state leadership is doing firefighting to prevent the exodus. Though the core committee meeting decided not to worry much about the leaders quitting, the saffron party is concerned with the aggressive push of the ruling Congress party in this regard

