Bhima Koregaon case: SC adjourns hearing on activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail plea filed by activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is behind the bars under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) levelled against her in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi granted three-week time to enable advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing on Jagtap’s behalf, to file a rejoinder in the matter.

Adjourning the plea, the bench ordered that the plea will be taken up for further hearing after four weeks.

In August, the top court had asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its affidavit along with the entire pleadings filed in the Bombay High Court.

Jagtap had petitioned the Supreme Court againt the order of the Bombay High Court denying her bail.

The NIA had already filed a charge sheet against Jagtap and others at a special court in Mumbai.

In July, the top court had granted bail to two other accused -- Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were in jail since August 2018.

The case pertains to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Maharashtra's Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and a state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.