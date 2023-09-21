Amazon launches multi-channel fulfilment for sellers, retailers in India

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) Amazon on Thursday launched multi-channel fulfilment (MCF) for sellers including direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, retailers and manufacturers in India.

With this, sellers can use a single inventory source which is in Amazon’s fulfillment centres to fulfill all their orders.

Amazon's MCF offers a comprehensive solution at an introductory price as low as Rs 59 per order to level the playing field for all sellers.

Through MCF, sellers can leverage Amazon's extensive coverage of 100 per cent of India's serviceable pin codes (over 20,000), opening up new business opportunities, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

“The challenges of digitisation, limited reach, and productivity constraints often hamper the expansion of medium and small-scale brands, along with other challenges like inventory tracking and high shipping costs,” said Vivek Somareddy, Vice President, Fulfilment Channels and Global Trade, Amazon India.

Multi-Channel Fulfilment addresses these challenges through comprehensive and best-in-class solution for all their fulfilment needs.

“It allows sellers to focus on core business activities like product development, marketing, and customer service,” Somareddy added.

MCF makes it easy for sellers to create orders for their off-Amazon shoppers, track them, and generate tax invoices, while ensuring swift shipping and faster delivery.

With MCF, sellers can automate their off-Amazon orders, thus removing complexities and simplifying the entire order fulfilment process.

Sellers will also benefit from Fulfilment by Amazon -- a flexible, affordable, and scalable storage and fulfilment solution spanning across plethora of services, said Amazon.

“This innovative fulfillment solution ensures super-fast delivery, 24x7 fulfilment of customer orders, and removes the need for inventory pooling for separate sales channel,” said Somareddy.

