BGT 2024-25: 'Some of the commentators got it a 100% wrong', Cummins reacts to rumours of rift in team

Adelaide, Dec 5 (IANS) Ahead of the second Test against India in Adelaide Oval, Australia captain Pat Cummins has hit back at the speculations about a rift in the Australian dressing room, saying "some commentators got it a hundred per cent wrong" and "try to create headlines" out of it.

The controversy stemmed from Josh Hazlewood’s comments post a crushing day three’s play for the hosts’ in the first Test against India. When Hazlewood was asked about how Australia would approach day four, his response to the query was, “You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment."

Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist had added fuel to the fire during the commentary as he said that Hazlewood's comments have suggested to him that there is a likelihood of a divide in the dressing room.

Addressing the rumours, Cummins insisted on the unity within the squad and dismissed such claims, accusing some commentators of creating unnecessary headlines.

"The team's great. Some of the commentators got it a hundred per cent wrong. We prepared like we always do. It's a great feeling around the team. When things don't go right, there are enough commentators who will support you but some that will try and create headlines. We try not to notice those things. We try to concentrate our focus on how we prepare, give ourselves the best chance to win the games," Pat Cummins said in a pre-match presser on Thursday.

Australia has been forced to make a change to their lineup for the pink-ball Test due to Hazlewood’s injury. Scott Boland has been brought into the team to bolster the bowling attack.

"He’s really confident for the Gabba. He had a good bowl yesterday (Wednesday) only like three quarters (pace). It went beautifully. It’s probably the right call in hindsight. I think in previous years, we just kept bowling (him). It’s probably turned that one-week injury into a three, four or five-week injury, whereas this year it seems a little bit different.

"Traditionally there’s normally a little bit of nip here, which obviously suits Scotty quite well. All last summer he was kind of geared up to go and no-one fell over. He’s happy with how it’s coming out, and his rhythm. As a captain, it’s pretty awesome for someone like Scotty to come straight in," Cummins said.

Cummins further gave an update on all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s fitness, revealing that while Marsh would not bowl in the initial stages of the Test, he might be called upon later, if required.

"We have made the call with the medical team to give him another couple of days off bowling. Expecting him to warm-up only in case he is required to bowl. I am guessing he will be required at some point," the Aussie skipper said.

Trailing 0-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and with their World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes on the line, a series whitewash would knock Australia out of the WTC race.

Reflecting on the challenge, Cummins pointed to Australia’s comeback in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where they recovered from two consecutive losses to win the tournament.

"When you are playing at home, any Test match brings pressure. When you are down, there is a little bit more. We have been in similar situations before, whether it is World Cups or other series, where you are in must-win situations. We love playing here, we love playing in Australia. We know that we were not at our best last week. Everyone in this team has got personal pride, professional pride. We’re excited for the last four Tests," said Cummins.

Despite Australia’s struggles in the first Test, Cummins expressed satisfaction with his own bowling form and said, "I was happy with the way I bowled. I felt that it came out. In the second innings, I tried a few more things. But overall, I think I am happy with my rhythm," he added.

