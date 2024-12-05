Tiger Shroff’s secret to intense workout: ‘Pretty faces don't lift heavy weights’

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff, known for his dedication to fitness, recently posted a hilarious yet motivational gym moment on social media.

In the video, he’s seen lifting heavy weights with ease, accompanied by a playful caption: “If your face still looks pretty while lifting... you ain’t going heavy enough.” The ‘War’ actor showcases his strength and commitment to pushing his limits, all while making goofy faces as he lifts.

In the clip, Shroff flaunts his chiselled abs and ripped muscles, with Ash King and Clinton Cerejo’s song “I Love You” playing in the background. Shortly after Tiger shared the video, fans flooded the comments section, praising his dedication to fitness. One fan wrote, “The strongest man on earth,” while another commented, “Yeah, a good indicator for knowing if we’re training hard enough to progress.”

Shroff has always been an advocate for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and staying fit as he often shares his intense workout routines and training tips with his fans.

A few days ago, the ‘Heropanti’ star posted a video of himself showcasing his dance moves, grooving to his song “Jai Jai Shivshankar” from the movie “War.”

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming action film “Baaghi 4,” the fourth installment of the action franchise.

The makers recently announced its release date and unveiled the first poster, featuring Tiger in a gory avatar. In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on a commode in a rundown, dilapidated toilet, drenched in blood. He holds a machete in one hand and a bottle of liquor in the other, with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. His intense gaze is fixed directly at the camera, exuding raw, fierce energy.

The poster promises a dark, action-packed story, with a “4” etched into the wall above Tiger and the intriguing tagline, "This time, he is not the same.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Baaghi 4” is slated to hit screens on September 5, 2025.

