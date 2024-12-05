Assam govt's beef ban in public places lauded by BJP leaders

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Assam government’s decision to impose a complete ban on the consumption of beef in public places, including hotels and restaurants, has garnered positive reactions from other BJP leaders.

In Chhattisgarh, Cabinet Minister Tankaram Verma welcomed the move, stating, “In our country, cows are revered as Gau Mata. From birth to death, their importance in our lives is unparalleled, even during final rites where cow urine is used. I wholeheartedly support this decision by the Assam government and congratulate them for taking such a step.”

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Tourism & Culture, Jaiveer Singh, expressed support, calling the decision “a much-needed and commendable initiative,” and suggested it should be implemented soon.

The decision was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a Cabinet meeting held in the national Capital.

Sarma emphasised that the restriction extends the earlier ban, which prohibited beef consumption within a five-km radius of temples and prayer sites.

“From today, there is a complete ban on consuming beef in public spaces across Assam. This includes serving beef in hotels, restaurants, and community events. Defaulters will face penalties as per the law,” Sarma stated during a press briefing.

Sarma told reporters here, “We previously imposed a ban on consumption of beef in an area within a five-km radius of temples and other prayer places. However, now we have decided to extend this restriction and a total ban on consuming beef in public places in Assam is prohibited from today.”

“The restriction also includes serving beef in hotels, restaurants and at any other community festivals in the state. The defaulters will be punished as per the provision laid down under the law,” he added.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Congress party and said, “Some of the Congress leaders including the state president have spoken about banning beef consumption in the state. We already had a strict law regarding this; however, the matter was thoroughly discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting and we have come up with a blanket ban on consuming beef in public places across the state.”

