BGT 2024-25: I’m good to go, says Mitchell Marsh ahead of Adelaide Test

Adelaide, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Mitch Marsh said he is good to go for the second pink-ball Test against India, starting at the Adelaide Oval on December 6. Marsh had pulled up sore after bowling 19.3 overs in the Perth Test, where Australia lost to India by 295 runs in Perth.

As a result, Australia added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster into the squad as cover for Marsh. Webster practiced alongside Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Alex Carey at the Adelaide Oval nets on Monday afternoon (local time).

“The body’s all good, yep. Nah nah, I’m good to go. Yep, I’ll be there,” said Marsh in a conversation with Channel Nine after arriving in Adelaide on Monday night. Since his return to the Test team via a century at Leeds in last year’s Ashes, Marsh had made 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 matches.

If Marsh manages to hang on to his spot in the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test, then Australia will have to decide between Webster and Scott Boland to take the injured Josh Hazlewood’s place.

Australia are on a five-Test winning streak in Adelaide and suffered their last defeat at the venue in 2018/19 to India. Moreover, they have seven wins from seven day-night Tests in Adelaide. But Australia lost their last day-night Test by eight runs to the West Indies in January 2024 at Brisbane after winning all of their 11 previous day-night matches in the format.

On the other hand, India have won three of their four day-night Test matches, with their last appearance in this version of the game coming in a win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022. India’s only loss in day-night Tests came against Australia at Adelaide Oval in December 2020, when Hazlewood’s deadly 5-8 bowled them out for 36 in the second innings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.