Betting in IPL tournaments on with help of Mumbai Police: Maha LoP Danve

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP), in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve on Tuesday made a serious allegation that large scale betting was going on with the help of senior Mumbai Police officers during the ongoing IPL series.

During his speech on last week’s motion moved by the Opposition, LoP Ambadas Danve presented a pen drive to Council Chairman Ram Shinde.

“Those involved in betting include Mehul Jain, Kamlesh Jain and Hiren Jain. In addition, Pakistani players are being used by them for betting. After betting through an App called Lotus 24 in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, all these people have now come to Mumbai for the IPL,” alleged Danve.

Danve criticised the Maharashtra government citing scams in the state's transport undertaking, CIDCO, revenue, and health departments and also stated that there were corruption allegations against ministers and scams by officials.

He expressed his displeasure at the government's working, saying that Maharashtra’s economic situation was heading towards an abyss.

Danve claimed that the state had not published the crime report of the last two years.

“About 564 various crimes have been registered in the state and riots have taken place. The graph of rape incidents has increased in Nagpur, Pune, Sambhajinagar. Nearly 22 rapes and 45 molestation incidents are happening every day. All these incidents are happening due to lack of fear of law,” Danve said.

Danve stated that prisons were overcrowded and added that there were 43,000 prisoners in various jails against the total capacity of 27,114 inmates.

He further claimed that there had been cases of fraud worth Rs 51,000 crore in the state. The rate of crime and cybercrime is increasing in the state and the cyber cell needs to be effective to prevent it, Danve said and cited various cases to argue that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Maharashtra.

“A man broke into the house of actor Saif Ali Khan and tried to rob and kill him. The accused in the murder of Beed Massajog Sarpanch is still absconding.

“The human rights commission’s report made it clear that Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani died due to beating by the police, but the government cannot take action against the people who beat Suryavanshi,” he claimed.

Danve also questioned what would be the plight of ordinary girls if Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter was molested by some miscreants in Jalgaon.

