Punjab win first-ever IGU Golf Sixes League in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 25 (IANS) Punjab emerged the winner among six state teams in the inaugural IGU Golf Sixes League organised by the Indian Golf Union, in partnership with The R&A, here at the DLF Golf & Country Club late on Monday. The Upraj Singh-Zorawar (21) duo and pair of Shlok Limaye and Guransh (19) totaled 40 points to help Punjab clinch the inaugural title.

The pair of Kabir Sachdev and Brisha Singh (21) along with Taanush Singh-Mahira Sharma (22) duo helped Haryana end runner-up with 43 points. Uttar Pradesh settled for the second runner-up position with the Ranveer Beri-Bhavy Rattan pair (23) and duo of Yajas Mehrotra and Arghya Gautam (22) registering 45 points overall.

The event was played in the scramble best ball strokeplay format with six players each under the age of 12 representing the six teams. Two best scores out of the three pairs in each team was considered for the final standings.

Praising the IGU for the successful organization of the tournament, R&A development manager for Middle East, Central Asia and India, Neal Graham stated: “Golf Sixes League is a proven development initiative which encourages new golfers into the sport in a fun and competitive way. It allows young people to bring their new-found skills from the lesson tee on to the course in an encouraging and inclusive team environment. We hope the introduction of Golf Sixes League in India by the Indian Golf Union will deliver similar results for golf participation in the country as we have seen in the British Isles, Europe and Africa.”

The Golf Sixes League, a groundbreaking initiative which introduces new junior golfers to the game, was held for the first time in India during the DP World Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) sanctioned USD 2.25 million Hero Indian Open this week.

The event was aimed at creating excitement among young golfers apart from providing a unique opportunity for children to display their talent in an exciting team format. In fact, the Golf Sixes League format has been developed by The R&A, the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), the Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT), DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour.

IGU president Brijinder Singh expressed enthusiasm and support for the Golf Sixes League saying, “This initiative aligns perfectly with our goals of promoting golf and making it more inclusive. Golf Sixes is a fast-paced and dynamic format that features teams of six players competing in six-hole matches. The format is designed to be fun, interactive, and easy to understand, making it perfect for children and beginners.”

"We are thrilled to support Golf Sixes League and look forward to seeing its impact on growing the game of golf in India,” he added.

