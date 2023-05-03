Bengal: Tension continues at Moyna over killing of BJP party booth president

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) Tension and sporadic violence continued at Moyna in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Wednesday morning over the 12-hour strike called by BJP against the killing of its booth president.

The party has alleged that Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was killed by goons backed by ruling Trinamool Congress. However, the ruling party has claimed that the murder was a result of local infighting.

This morning, the BJP supporters started a protest by blocking roads and burning tyres. At several places, they were seen forcing shop-owners to down their shutters, while in other places the agitators blocked the approach ways to restrict movement of police vehicles.

The sub-division police officer of Tamluk reached Moyna along with a huge police contingent, following which there were sporadic clashes between the cops and the saffron wing activists.

Ashok Dinda, the local BJP MLA from Moyna, himself led the protests at a place. He was seen entering into a heated argument with the police officers present at the spot.

"Around 36 hours have passed since the body of our booth president was recovered and the police are yet to make a single arrest in this connection. Instead, the police are trying to shield the killers," Dinda told media persons.

He also alleged that the police authorities have provoked tension by attempting to resist their peaceful agitation.

Tumpa Bhunia, the wife of the deceased, alleged that although she and other family members are continuing to face threats from the ruling party activists, the police are reluctant to take any action.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Bhunia's killing.

The family members have also demanded that the post-mortem be done in a central government-run hospital.

