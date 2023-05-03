Odisha Government To Help Students In Their Homework

Schools and educational institutions in Odisha have provided toll-free numbers under an initiative named Holiday Homework Programme to help the students in finishing the assignment given to them. The mass education department issued 33 different toll numbers across 30 districts.

Starting May 5, students from Grade 1 to 10 in Odisha's schools will be able to call on the toll-free numbers in their respective districts to ask for assistance with the summer homework that has been given to them.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been released by the department for the purpose of implementing the holiday homework programme.

According to a senior department official, the department has set up a help desk cell for the holiday homework programme in each district. Each centre has four subject teachers who will mentor the students. The cell will be operational from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all regular working days, excluding holidays.

The government will be launching an educational programme over the summer break that will divide the students in every class into various groups. The teacher will keep an eye on the group's activities. With the help of a phone, the teacher will stay in touch with the student and the parent to check whether they are understanding the lessons, if they are experiencing any difficulties, and to track their learning progress.