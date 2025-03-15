Bengal increasingly resembling B'desh: Malviya accuses CM Banerjee of ignoring violence against Hindus

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya, has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of fostering a climate of communal violence, particularly in Birbhum, after a recent incident in which Hindus were allegedly attacked for celebrating Holi.

Malviya took to the social media platform X, where he wrote, "Hindus were attacked in Birbhum for celebrating Holi! Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, West Bengal is increasingly resembling Bangladesh."

The incident took place during the grand celebration of Purnima and Holi in Anaipur village, located under the jurisdiction of Kirnahar police station in the Nanur Assembly constituency.

According to Malviya, a violent attack was carried out by a local Trinamool Panchayat member, targeting Hindus who were celebrating and chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”

Malviya further quoted from a video of the event, where the attackers are heard questioning, "How dare you raise this slogan?"

Despite the presence of law enforcement, Malviya claimed that the situation escalated and the police, instead of preventing the violence, reportedly protected the attackers.

"Videos from the incident show Hindus claiming they were assaulted while the police stood by," he added.

Malviya also pointed to the alleged misuse of Internet restrictions in the state. Referring to the landmark Supreme Court ruling in the case of Anuradha Bhasin vs. Union of India, which declared indefinite Internet shutdowns as illegal, Malviya asked, “Can Home Minister Mamata Banerjee explain what pressing crisis justified suspending Internet services during ongoing examinations?” He further questioned, “Who exactly is engaging in unlawful activities?”

Malviya strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee's approach, saying, “We will not allow Mamata Banerjee to shred the social fabric of West Bengal for her communal vote bank politics. She must GO!”

