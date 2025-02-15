Ben Duckett declared fit and available for England’s campaign in the Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Left-handed opener Ben Duckett has been declared fit and available for England’s campaign in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19, following a scan on his left groin. Duckett picked an injury in his left groin while fielding during the third ODI against India, which England lost by 142 runs in Ahmedabad and suffered a 3-0 series sweep. After departing India, Duckett was set to undergo scans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Saturday.

Duckett’s availability comes as a big relief for England, who were previously forced into making one change to their 15-man Champions Trophy squad, with Tom Banton replacing Jacob Bethell, who suffered a left hamstring injury during the ODI leg of the India tour.

On their recent trip to India, they also had mounting injury troubles in the form of Jofra Archer (cut on bowling hand), Brydon Carse (toe niggle), Jamie Overton (hamstring niggle), and Jamie Smith (calf trouble), though head coach Brendon McCullum said in Ahmedabad that the quartet will be available for Champions Trophy.

The ECB also said that the Jos Buttler-led squad will arrive in Pakistan on February 18 ahead of their opening match of the Champions Trophy against Australia in Lahore on February 22. England will later face Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26, before taking on South Africa in Karachi on March 1.

England’s squad for Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

