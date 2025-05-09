Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj-starrer 'Bhairavam' to release on May 30

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Director Vijay Kanakamedala's eagerly awaited Telugu action entertainer 'Bhairavam', featuring actors Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith in the lead, is to hit screens on May 30 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, which has been produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has triggered huge expectations ever since its makers released a teaser.

Manchu Manoj, who took to his Instagram page to share the joyful news, also made it a point to remember and honour the Indian armed forces for their unwavering courage and sacrifice on the occasion.

Manchu Manoj wrote, " This summer, get ready for a cinematic experience like no other! We are thrilled to announce that #BHAIRAVAM is hitting the big screens worldwide on May 30th!

"Prepare for an epic journey filled with action, emotion, and the unbreakable spirit of brotherhood. For me, this release in my birthday month is the best gift ever, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you." Honouring the Indian Armed Forces, the actor further said, "As we celebrate this milestone, we also want to take a moment to honour the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. Their unwavering courage ensures our safety and allows us to continue creating and sharing stories. Join us in celebrating the spirit of resilience and unity. #BhairavamOnMay30th #ReleaseDate #SupportOurTroops #IndianCinema #MM"

Apart from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith and Manoj Manchu, the film will also feature actors Jayasudha, Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Sarath lohitashwa, Sampath Raj, Sandeep Raj and Vennela Kishore among others.

The film, which has music by Sricharan Pakala, has cinematography by Hari K Vedantam. Editing for the film is by Chota K Prasad and dialogues are bySatyarshi and Toom Venkat. Five lyricists have penned songs for the film. They are Bhaskara Bhatla, Kasarla Shyam, Chaitanya Prasad, Balaji and Tirupati Jaavana. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishan and Nataraj Madigonda.

