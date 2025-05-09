TS EAPCET 2025 Result Release Date Out: Step-by-Step Guide to Check the Results!

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State EAPCET 2025 will be released on May 11 at 11:00 AM, according to officials. The announcement will be made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a scheduled press meet.

The entrance tests were held by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from April 29 to May 4, in streams like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. Thousands of students from all over the state wrote the exams in hopes of gaining admission into prestigious colleges and universities in Telangana.

This year, the examination process went on smoothly with strict guidelines and monitoring to avoid any kind of transparency and fairness issues. Those students who are waiting eagerly to know their performance can view their results through the official EAPCET website:

https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Applicants are requested to have their hall ticket numbers ready to check the results at the earliest once they are available. The site will also have details on rank cards, qualifying status, and further process in counseling and admission.