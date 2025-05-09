CM Fadnavis reviews security, preparedness in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) In the backdrop of growing tension between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reviewed the overall security and preparedness of the state's police and administrative agencies.

Taking a comprehensive review of all aspects like mock drills, blackouts and other measures, CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, directed the administration to conduct mock drills in each district, establish war rooms at district levels and set up a coordination mechanism with hospitals during a blackout.

He said that even though lights would be switched off to avoid being targeted, electricity supply could be provided through an alternative system to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

He also instructed the use of dark-coloured curtains or glasses to prevent light from being seen from the outside.

To convey the importance of blackouts in the present situation, CM Fadnavis directed the administration to distribute videos to students and citizens explaining the dos and don’ts in order to create widespread awareness.

This apart, he asked the administration to study the central government's 'Union War Book' in depth and inform everyone about it.

"Police cyber cells in every district should monitor social media and identify handles that are helping Pakistan and take action against them. If anyone is helping the enemy or spreading false information, take action against them," he said at the meeting.

CM Fadnavis announced that every District Collector will be given an emergency fund on Friday, from which if any urgent material needs to be purchased, it can be done immediately.

Apart from this, if any important proposal comes in this regard, the District Collectors have been asked to approve it within one hour.

He also asked the District Collectors to hold a meeting of all the Municipalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and ask them to also create awareness about blackouts by involving the cooperative housing societies.

Further, CM Fadnavis categorically said that the police department should be more vigilant than ever. “Considering the possibility of increasing activities of anti-national individuals, conduct more combing operations and intensify patrols,” he said.

He mentioned that filming military preparation-related activities and broadcasting them on social media was a crime and asked the administration to file a case immediately.

In a bid to further strengthen maritime security, he instructed to hire fishing trawlers as needed.

The CM said that the government should establish a system to provide citizens with up-to-date and accurate information about the situation.

“Considering the possibility of cyber attacks on critical government infrastructure including power generation and distribution, conduct an immediate cyber audit," the CM directed.

He asked the administration to invite the heads of all three military services and the Coast Guard in Mumbai to the next meeting through VC for greater coordination between the government and the security establishment.

