Author Ved Prakash Sharma’s most celebrated novels set for a cinematic revival

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) India’s most iconic pulp fiction writer, Ved Prakash Sharma, is all set to captivate a new generation of audiences—this time on the big screen.

In a landmark move, production house Almighty Motion Picture has secured the audio-visual rights to eight bestselling novels by Ved Prakash Sharma, widely regarded as the pioneer of Indian pulp fiction. Known for his gripping storytelling and massive popularity, Sharma’s novels have sold in crores and mesmerized readers across generations with their potent mix of suspense, emotion, and mass-market charm. The titles acquired include Superstar, Paintra, Dahej Mai Revolver, Jadu Bhara Jaal, and the cult trilogy— Qatil Ho To Aisa, Shakahari Khanjar, and Madari—along with Naseeb Mera Dushman. These books, revered for their gripping plots and unforgettable characters, are now set to find new life on screen through high-octane cinematic adaptations.

Speaking about the same, Prabhleen Sandhu, founder of Almighty Motion Picture, shared, “This is not just an acquisition—it’s a tribute. Ved Prakash Sharma ji is one of the most iconic storytellers India has ever seen. His stories have shaped popular literature in our country. To bring them to the screen is both a dream and a deep responsibility. We are grateful to Shagun Sharma and Madhu Sharma ji for trusting us with this legacy.”

Shagun Sharma, co-founder of Tulsi Paper Books, added, “It’s an emotional moment for our family and for fans of my father’s work. Watching his stories find new form through cinema is a celebration of his legacy. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture ensures these adaptations will be handled with creativity and care.”

With this bold lineup, Almighty Motion Picture is set to bring Ved Prakash Sharma’s classic tales to a contemporary audience—blending the nostalgic essence of India’s pulp fiction legacy with the flair of modern cinematic storytelling. Audiences can now look forward to gripping action, rich drama, and unforgettable characters drawn from the golden era of popular Indian literature.

