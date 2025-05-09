India-Pak tension: Kerala opens control rooms for Malayalees

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (IANS) In the view of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, especially in the northern parts of the country, the Kerala government has opened two control rooms for the benefit of a large number of Malayalees in those areas and for those who wish to know any information about their near and dear ones.

In a statement issued from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, it said all those who are presently in and around the areas of the escalating tensions, if they need any help they can feel free to contact any of the control rooms that have started functioning.

One of the control rooms is functioning at the State Secretariat complex, and the contact numbers include 0471-2517500/2517600. Fax 0471 -2322600, email: cdmkerala@kerala.gov.in

The other one that has been opened is at the Norka Global Contact Centre in the state capital city- 00918802012345 (to give a missed call from outside India and a toll-free number 18004253939.

Incidentally, there are a large number of Kerala students presently studying, besides numerous Keralaites who work in these areas.

Anyone desirous of knowing any information can contact these numbers, it said.

The statement from CM Vijayan's office said there is no need to panic, and all those in such areas need to follow the government's directions from time to time.

In Kerala, security has increased in certain areas, as the state has a huge coastline besides numerous organisations of national importance.

Kerala is the headquarters of the Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram and the Southern Naval Command at Kochi.

State Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak is in constant touch with New Delhi, which is relaying all the necessary information and on the way forward at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan is increasing.

