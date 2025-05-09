PSEB 12th Result 2025: Punjab Board 12th Class Result Date, Time and How to check!

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10th and 12th board examination results in the third week of May 2025. The students who attended the exams will be able to see their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

How to Check PSEB 10th and 12th Results 2025

Log on to the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in

Log in with your credentials (roll number and other details needed)

Click on Class 10th or 12th result link

Download your result in PDF

Check your scores, pass percentage, and other necessary details

Punjab Board Exam Statistics

The PSEB will organize a press conference to announce the exam statistics, such as pass percentage, topper's list, district-wise toppers, and gender-wise performance. This will give students and parents an overall idea of the exam results.

Exam Details

The PSEB Class 10th and 12th examinations were held offline from February 19 to April 4, 2025, at several centers within the state. More than 5.65 lakh candidates appeared for the Punjab Board Exam 2025, and the results are eagerly awaited.

Key Points of PSEB 12th Exam 2025

Exam organizing body: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Exam name: Punjab Board of Secondary Education Class 12th Exam

Exam level: Intermediate

Exam frequency: Once a year

Exam duration: 3 hours

Exam dates: February 19 to April 4, 2025

