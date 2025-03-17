Attempt to divide people: Waqf JPC chief slams AIMPLB's Shaheen Bagh warning

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) As the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) intensified its protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), on Monday slammed the Muslim body for its warning of a "Shaheen Bagh-like protest," calling it an attempt to divide people.

AIMPLB staged another demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, alleging that the government is conspiring to seize Waqf properties. The protest saw participation from eleven opposition parties, including the Congress. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Salman Khurshid also participated in the protest.

However, AIMPLB's approach has drawn criticism from within the community as well, with Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi accusing the board of being hijacked by political interests rather than focusing on real Muslim issues.

Reacting to AIMPLB's stance, Pal told IANS, "They have been opposing this bill from the very beginning. Despite this, we invited the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to present their views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Owaisi Sahab was also a member. We listened to everyone for 3-4 hours and recorded the opinions of every stakeholder from different states."

Earlier, AIMPLB member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas had warned, "If the bill is implemented, the entire country will witness a protest like Shaheen Bagh."

Notably, Ilyas is the father of former JNU scholar and student activist Umar Khalid, who has been behind bars since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the "larger conspiracy" case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Slamming such remarks, Pal asserted that the JPC report was prepared after extensive consultations.

"We considered every stakeholder's viewpoint before drafting the report. This law aims to protect Waqf properties from individuals who misuse them and prevent the benefits from reaching poor Muslims, women, and widows. The bill hasn't even been passed yet, and they are already calling for a Shaheen Bagh-like situation. This is a well-planned attempt to divide people, just like during the Article 370 and Triple Talaq debates," he said.

Pal pointed to the positive impact of past government decisions, stating, "Today, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a tourism boom and economic prosperity. Similarly, the abolition of Triple Talaq has given minority women a new sense of security, and they are thankful to PM Modi for this historic decision."

Defending the democratic process behind the bill, he added, "In a democracy, the power to make laws lies with the elected representatives of the people. The government introduced this bill and had the majority to pass it directly in Parliament."

"However, instead of rushing it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed referring it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. This was done to ensure that Muslim organisations across the country, including those now protesting, were heard, and a fair and balanced law was created."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

While the government argues that it aims to protect Waqf assets and benefit the underprivileged, the opposition and AIMPLB remain firm in their resistance, setting the stage for further confrontations over the bill.

