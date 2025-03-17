Here’s why Helen Mirren wants to do a DNA test on Harrison Ford

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Helen Mirren shares she wants to do a DNA test to see if she is related to Harrison Ford because they get on so well in “1923”.

She told People: "Harrison and I have a weird thing. (It's like) your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, (it's) exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.

"I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]. Maybe we should do a DNA (test). Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

The Oscar-winning star last worked with Ford on 'The Mosquito Coast' in 1986, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Well, that makes it even more bizarre."

Mirren added: "Maybe cousins. That would be better."

Ford then said that almost exactly four decades after they met on the set of the thriller, he is always aware when certain performers just "fit" together on a project and described it all as "perfect casting" in the new series.

He said: "The reality is that we met 40 or 50 years ago when we were doing 'Mosquito Coast'. And so we meet now 40 years later. I've been told that she's already signed up. She's been told I'm already signed up.

"But somehow, we find ourselves here. And there are a million different kinds of actors. They're (as) different as dentists are to one another — but when there's a fit, you feel it. It's just a perfect bit of casting."

“1923” is a Western drama television series. The series is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone and serves as a sequel to the series 1883, with Isabel May reprising her role from the latter as narrator Elsa Dutton.

The series follows a generation of the Dutton family in 1923, during a time of various hardships including Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, which affected Montana long before the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.