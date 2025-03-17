Hyderabad: 75% of State’s RMPs Work in the City, Doctors Call for Action

Hyderabad: Doctors in Telangana have urged the state government to take stricter action against rural medical practitioners (RMPs), particularly in urban areas like Hyderabad. During a discussion on quackery organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana on Sunday, doctors revealed that around 50,000 to 60,000 unlicensed medical practitioners without an MBBS degree are operating across the state.

Nearly 75% of these unqualified practitioners are working in urban areas, including Hyderabad and Warangal. Doctors emphasized the need for a crackdown on quacks in cities like Hyderabad, where the issue is particularly rampant.

The unlicensed medical practitioners often run their clinics as family businesses. Many of them have been operating for years without proper medical qualifications. The doctors also called on the government to hire the 10,000 MBBS graduates who pass out every year, as there is a shortage of qualified medical professionals in the state.

Since February 2024, the Telangana Medical Council (TMC) has filed 412 FIRs against RMPs, with 180 cases reported in Hyderabad alone. Recent actions have resulted in several arrests, but many of the accused have been released on bail and resumed their practice. However, out of the 412 cases, trials have begun in only three cases across the state.

Additionally, the Drugs Control Administration has registered 152 cases against quacks since January 2024 for illegally stocking and selling medicines. This includes 15 cases in 2025 so far. The authorities have seized several higher-generation antibiotics, steroids, and anti-ulcer drugs from these unlicensed practitioners. Doctors warned that the irrational drug combinations prescribed by quacks could cause serious health issues, including kidney failure.

While Telangana has 5,500 sub-centres covering two to three villages each, there is a significant shortage of qualified doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, even in urban areas. The doctors urged the government to focus on integrating qualified medical professionals into primary healthcare services rather than relying on temporary fixes. The doctors also highlighted that the concept of family physicians should be central to improving health access and ensuring equity in the state's healthcare system.

The issue of quackery remains a growing concern, and doctors continue to press for immediate action to address the problem and ensure the public's health and safety.