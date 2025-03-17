Sunitha Williams’ Historic Journey with NASA, Key Milestones & Net Worth

Sunitha Williams, who has been stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024 alongside Butch Wilmore, is expected to return to Earth on March 19. The eight-day space mission, which turned into a nine-month ordeal for the NASA astronaut, has not only showcased her resilience and dedication to advancing science but has also highlighted her milestones and life achievements.

With roots in India, Williams was born in Euclid, Ohio, in September 1965. Her father, Deepak Pandya, hails from Mehsana district in Gujarat, India, and was a neuroanatomist. Her mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, was of Slovene origin.

Williams has had an illustrious career as a US Navy officer, commander of the ISS, and astronaut since May 1987. Her journey with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which began in August 1998, is particularly inspiring, marked by key milestones.

As part of her latest mission to the ISS under the commercial crew program, in collaboration with SpaceX and Boeing, Williams is set to be among the top 12 astronauts for total time spent in space. Before this mission, she was not even among the top 50.

With nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours and 6 minutes, the 59-year-old astronaut ranks first among women and fourth overall on the list of most experienced spacewalkers.

During Expeditions 14 and 15 in April 2007, Williams became the first person to run a marathon in space. She participated in the Boston Marathon and completed the distance in 4 hours and 24 minutes.

As part of Expedition 32/33, Williams, a practising Hindu, served as the commander of the ISS in September 2012, becoming only the second woman to achieve this feat. During the same period, she also became the first person to complete a triathlon in space, coinciding with the Nautical Malibu Triathlon in Southern California. She used the ISS’s treadmill and stationary bike, whereas to simulate swimming in microgravity, she used the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) for weightlifting and resistance exercises. She swam half a mile (0.8 km), biked 18 miles (29 km), and ran 4 miles (6.4 km), finishing with a self-reported time of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, Williams has also been honoured with the US Department of Defense's Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and numerous other medals from the US Navy, Marine Corps, and NASA.

Will stranded astronauts be paid overtime for their 287-day stay on the ISS?

As the replacement crew, Crew 10, reached the ISS aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9, Sunitha Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to begin their journey back to Earth. Their eight-day mission was extended to 287 days due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner’s service module.

Given the extended stay, many are wondering whether the astronauts will receive extra compensation. According to NASA astronaut Cody Coleman, the answer is no.

Speaking to Washingtonian, Coleman explained, “Astronauts are paid like any federal employee on a business trip. They receive their regular salary, no overtime. NASA covers transportation, lodging, and food.” He added that Williams and Wilmore are legally entitled to a small daily stipend for incidentals, reportedly just $4 (₹347) per day.

How much does Sunitha Williams earn?

Classified under the GS-15 pay grade—the highest level for federal employees under the General Schedule (GS) system—Williams could be earning a salary ranging from $125,133 to $162,672 (approximately ₹1.08 crore to ₹1.41 crore). Her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Crew 10 Dragon vehicle arriving! pic.twitter.com/3EZZyZW18b — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 16, 2025