The atmosphere, stadium and their ability to develop players make Liverpool special: Hugo Ekitike

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Hugo Ekitike, while expressing his excitement about joining Liverpool, explained why the club was his top choice, saying the Reds are already Premier League champions and among the best in the world.

Ekitike joined Liverpool after a season-and-a-half in Germany, having initially moved to Eintracht on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker netted 26 goals in 64 appearances for Frankfurt and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2024-25.

"I feel very proud. It is a big club, and I am excited. I feel like a kid, as I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and for Liverpool. It is a great feeling for me. I cannot wait to start playing, win trophies, and achieve success here," Ekitike said on JioHotstar.

“The way the club operates and what I have heard about the people here, all of it stood out to me. The atmosphere, fans, stadium, and their ability to develop players make Liverpool special.

"They are already Premier League champions, the best team in England, and among the best in the world. It was always Liverpool for me. From the moment I spoke to the coach, I was certain about my decision," he added.

Ekitike became the fifth big signing to Arne Slot’s squad this summer, following the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Florian Wirtz.

Sharing his thoughts on playing at Anfield, the 23-year-old forward said, "Anfield is incredible, and I can’t wait to play there. I haven’t started to think about what it will be like to score a goal at the Kop end yet, I think that will come when we actually play there. It’s a huge stadium with amazing fans, and from what I’ve seen on TV, it’s a crazy atmosphere. I believe it will be an incredible experience."

