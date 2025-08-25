Kingdom OTT Release Locked: When and Where to Watch Vijay Deverakonda Film?

Vijay Deverakonda has had high expectations for his film with Gowtam Tinnanuri titled Kingdom. The movie, which was touted as the director's KGF before release, managed to open on a strong note, and even though the initial reviews were positive, the film failed to attract masses to the theaters.

As a result, Kingdom couldn't emerge as the huge blockbuster that the makers expected it to be and instead ended up being a disappointing venture for all parties involved. There are now also doubts over the film getting a sequel, and it remains to be seen if Vijay wants to do the same.

Released on July 30, OTT giant Netflix bagged the digital rights for Kingdom, and now the time is up for the film to start streaming. Exactly after four weeks, Gowtam Tinnanuri's film will be available on Netflix.

Kingdom is all set to stream from August 27 in multiple languages. Alongside Telugu, Netflix will make the film available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be interesting to see how streaming audiences will receive the film.

Despite not achieving the result it had set out to, Kingdom had great performances, especially from Satyadev and Vijay Deverakonda. The film surely has its positives, and it will be interesting to observe how well it will be received digitally by global audiences.