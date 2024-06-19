Athletics: Neeraj Chopra highlights struggles with adductor niggle ahead of Paris Olympics

Turku (Finland) June 19 (IANS) Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra secured the top spot at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday with a throw of 85.97 meters on his third attempt but was quick to reveal the persistent adductor niggle that has impacted his season so far.

Chopra, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics, revealed his ongoing struggle with the adductor issue, stating his intention to consult various doctors after the Paris Olympics to address the persistent problem.

"The weather was good today, a little bit cold with the wind. But I am happy with my adductor now because I could do all six throws," Chopra said after his win. "Every year I have some problems with my adductor, maybe after the Olympics, I am going to talk to different doctors."

Despite the ongoing adductor issues, Chopra expressed a strong desire to compete in more events this season. He participated in the Doha Diamond League in May, finishing second with a final throw of 88.36 metres, his ninth-best career mark. This was followed by a gold medal in the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, although with a modest effort of 82.27m. "Initially, I wanted to compete more this season, but it was not possible due to my niggles," Chopra added.

Following his success at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra is set to compete next at the Paris Diamond League on July 7. His preparation for the Paris Olympics includes training at three different venues in Europe alongside his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

He commenced his training in Kuortane, Finland, and will proceed to Saarbrucken, Germany, before completing his final training phase at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey until July 28.

"I came from Kuortane and will now head to Saarbrucken, Germany, and maybe to Turkey just before the Olympics. Most of the time I train alone with my coach and physio, but from time to time we exchange information with other coaches, like Jan Zelezny. I will try to stay healthy in the next weeks because then I will throw my best throws," Chopra elaborated.

