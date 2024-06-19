Rakhee Gulzar's comeback Bengali film 'Amar Boss' to release during Christmas

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Aamar Boss’ have pushed its release date to December.

The film, which marks veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar’s return to Bengali cinema, will be released around Christmas this year.

The film directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee received an uncut UA certificate from the censor board recently.

‘Aamar Boss’ was initially slated for a June release. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, its release was postponed.

Despite the delay in its release date, the film remains highly anticipated because of its unique storytelling approach.

Meanwhile, another film by Nandita and Shiboprosad, ‘Bohurupi’, is gearing up for its release during Durga Puja this year.

The shooting of ‘Aamar Boss’ was wrapped up in February this year.

