Assam to spend Rs 800 crore to rejuvenate beels: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government was set to undertake an ambitious project costing Rs 800 crore to rejuvenate beels (lake-like wetlands) in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "We're undertaking an ambitious project worth appx ₹800cr to rejuvenate 129 beels in Assam to boost fish production & aid in water storage."

He also said that the project will be undertaken in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and 4,000 hectares of beels will receive the benefits of the government initiative.

"To be executed in collaboration with @ADB_HQ, it will revive 4000 ha of beels to give a fillip to Indigenous fish production and water mgmt," the Chief Minister added.

According to him, beels were the backbones of Assam's hydrological resources which enable flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, and erosion control and these act as a stock of fishery resources.

CM Sarma said to rejuvenate beels and enhance fish production, a comprehensive project has been taken up by the government.

A total of 129 beels will be rejuvenated under this initiative, he said.

He argued that this project will increase fish production in the state and the storage capacity of water bodies in Assam.

Earlier on Friday, CM Sarma launched the second version of the state government's flagship programme Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) to create an enabling atmosphere for entrepreneurship and support the state's entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under this scheme, the selected beneficiaries will receive Rs 5 lakh for Professional Course and Rs 2 lakh for Non-professional Course in two trenches as entrepreneurship incentives.

"Applicants possessing a four-year degree in engineering, medicine, agriculture, veterinary, and fishery will be treated as professional course category applicants. whereas, all other applicants (except professional category) will be treated as non-professional course category," he added.

