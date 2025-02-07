Assam: Job fair organised for ex-servicemen seeking reemployment

Guwahati, Feb 7 (IANS) Under the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, a job fair was organised at Narangi cantonment camp in Guwahati on Friday to bring the ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and the employment providers on a common platform, officials said.

An official release stated that the event received an overwhelming response from the ex-servicemen from Assam & nearby regions.

A total of 1000 plus Ex-Servicemen from the Army, Navy and Airforce registered for seeking employment. A total of 55 plus companies participated in the Job Fair offering 1500 plus Job Vacancies and 250 Plus entrepreneurship opportunities.

"The shortlisted ex-servicemen would be interviewed, screened and subsequently employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. The event was beneficial for both Corporates and the Veterans," the statement further mentioned.

A senior Army official said that the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service and the Corporates benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained Ex-Servicemen.

Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during the job fair.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Assam Minister Prashanta Phukan and other dignitaries were also present during the event.

Meanwhile, recently an ex-servicemen reunion rally was also organised in Boko in Kamrup district in the state to address grievances related to pensions, banking, and documentation under a single platform.

The rally witnessed the active participation of 126 ex-servicemen, including one visually impaired veteran, 86 widows, and 104 wives and dependents of former Army servicemen.

The event was presided over by Brig Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd.), Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, as the Chief Guest, alongside Col Padmalochan Barman (Retd.), Welfare Officer, Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Kamrup (M), and his staff as hosts. The rally also saw the presence of Pushpalata Boro, wife of Late Sub Dadhi Ram Boro, a 1971 War Veteran and various others.

