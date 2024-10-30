Assam CM assures tree preservation amid protest by Guwahati citizens

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid protests by citizens of Guwahati against the Assam government’s plan to cut some 200-year-old trees in the city, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Wednesday that the state administration was committed to protecting the heritage of the city along with advancement of infrastructure work.

The state government has planned to build a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati locality in the city, and due to this the authorities marked some 200-year-old trees for felling in Dighalipukhuri.

After a group of eminent citizens voiced their concern over the tree-cutting plans of the government and called for a protest, CM Sarma wrote on X, “I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure.

“In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area.

“I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility.”

Following a recent redesign of the flyover that now incorporates the Tayabullah Road, the project caused a great deal of unhappiness among Guwahati residents over the possibility of it endangering Dighalipukhuri's historical and aesthetic appeal.

The PWD authorities put yellow crosses on about 25 trees a couple of days ago, some of which are reportedly more than 200-years-old, along the Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls’ College in preparation for uprooting of the trees.

A group of eminent citizens called for a protest on Tuesday against the PWD’s move.

In a statement, the group expressed concern, stating, “The construction of the flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri commenced without conducting an environmental impact study or considering the opinions of the local residents. Now, they plan to cut down trees that are 200-years-old to make way for the flyover. This will adversely affect the biodiversity and heritage of Dighalipukhuri and will have a broader impact on the environment of the entire city. These trees not only provide a habitat for many bird species but also offer relief from the sweltering heat, acting as the lungs of the metropolis.”

