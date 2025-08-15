Ashok Gehlot criticises Rajasthan govt after student killed in road accident

Jodhpur, Aug 15 (IANS) A tragic road accident marred Independence Day morning in Jodhpur, when a student on his way to school was crushed to death by a truck after his bike skidded, while three other students sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place in the Residency Road area near Hotel Radisson on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government, linking the tragedy to alleged mismanagement during the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

“According to media reports, more than 15 children were hospitalised due to dehydration during the programme, and many people were denied entry despite having passes. Even after the death of a child in a road accident, the insensitivity of the government and administration was evident,” he said.

Calling the situation “unfortunate,” Gehlot urged the government to learn lessons from the incident and ensure better planning for future national events.

According to Airport police station in-charge Ramkrishna Tada, four students from Ratanada Nehru Colony were heading to their school for Independence Day celebrations, all riding on the same bike.

The bike slipped, and one of the students, Lokendra (12), fell onto the road. A truck loaded with stones, coming from behind, ran over Lokendra, killing him instantly.

The accused truck driver fled from the spot.

Police have seized the vehicle, and an FIR has been lodged at the Airport police station based on the family’s complaint.

Following the accident, family members and local residents staged a protest at Panchbati intersection, demanding justice and action against the driver.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot and city MLA Atul Bhansali reached the site, assuring the family of compensation of Rs 5 lakh, a fair investigation, and a contractual job for a dependent.

Lokendra’s sister Komal, a Class 11 student, expressed her grief: “My brother’s head was crushed… he was the only brother among three siblings.”

Lokendra was a Class 8 student. The accident also drew political reactions.

Police are investigating the case, while the search continues for the absconding truck driver.

