CBSE Issues Serious Warning to Parents Over Fake Agents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students, parents, and stakeholders against relying on unauthorized sites that claim to provide speedy services for the issuing of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document rectification.

In a statement, CBSE stated that it had received allegations of certain sites disseminating false and unauthentic information about such services. The Board stressed that these businesses are not linked with or authorized by CBSE, and warned that using these services may result in disinformation, financial loss, or other serious repercussions.

The Board highlighted that the only reliable information about getting duplicate documents, correcting certificates or records, and services related to students or exams can be found on CBSE's official website, www.cbse.gov.in, or through its regional offices and trusted communication channels.

CBSE further declared that it will not be liable for any problems caused by information distributed by unofficial or third-party sources. The warning, issued in the public interest, advises the public to rely solely on official notifications for accurate counsel on document-related issues.