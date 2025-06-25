Ashok Gehlot alleges conspiracy to remove Bhajanlal Sharma from CM's post

Jaipur, June 25 (IANS) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy is underway to oust Bhajanlal Sharma from the Chief Minister's office.

Addressing the media at Jodhpur Circuit House, Gehlot said, "A conspiracy is going on to remove Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Some of CM Sharma's party leaders, operating between Delhi and Rajasthan, are behind this. The entire planning has been done. We've been trying to warn him, but he isn't paying attention."

Gehlot, expressing concern for CM Sharma, remarked, "He is a first-time CM. We believe he should be given a fair chance. But the situation in Rajasthan is serious. Instead of supporting him, some within his own party are trying to pull him down."

Responding to questions about opposition criticism, Gehlot clarified, "We cannot make baseless allegations against him as it's been just one and a half years since this government came to power. We are only presenting facts that the public is already talking about."

Bhajanlal Sharma, the MLA from Sanganer, emerged victorious in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj by a margin of 48,081 votes.

A Brahmin leader hailing from Bharatpur, CM Sharma holds a Master's degree in Political Science and is known for his long-standing association with the BJP.

He has served as the party's State General Secretary four times and is considered close to both the BJP's core organisation and the RSS.

In the last elections, Bhajanlal Sharma was fielded from the safe Sanganer seat, bypassing the sitting BJP MLA - a sign of high-level confidence in his leadership.

Notably, on Monday, Chief Minister Sharma said, "Our one and a half years of governance have outperformed their (Congress) five-year tenure."

The Chief Minister accused Congress of exploiting the poor under the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'.

