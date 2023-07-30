Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is an undeniably great cricketer, says Michael Atherton

London, July 30 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Atherton hailed Stuart Broad after the veteran seamer’s announcement of retiring from all forms of cricket at the end of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, will go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the sport. He sits in fifth place on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, alongside long-time bowling partner Jimmy Anderson.

Apart from this, he has picked 178 wickets in 121 ODIs and 65 wickets in 56 T20Is since his international debut in August 2006. "Great is an overused word sometimes but he is an undeniably great cricketer -- 167 games, 602 wickets and that defining performance of 8-15 against Australia at Trent Bridge.

"He has more Ashes wickets -- 150 -- than anybody else in an England shirt and he himself said the Ashes brought out the best in him, which I think is why he has decided to go here. I think the essence of him as a cricketer is his competitiveness and his feistiness, and I think he would agree with that, but don't underplay his skill. There is real attention to detail there," said Atherton on Sky Sports.

Atherton feels Broad bowing out of cricket at the end of the Ashes is the correct call. "I think it is a good decision. The one thing every cricketer is in control of is when they go and I think he has made a good choice. What could be a better time and place to go out? He can look back with a great deal of pride at a great career."

"He has benefited from central contracts and England's desire to wrap him and Jimmy (Anderson) in cotton wool for Test cricket, which has extended their careers. But he has taken full advantage."

Ex-captain Nasser Hussain agreed with Atherton’s views, saying Broad finishing his cricketing career at the top makes for a perfect setting.

"A great cricketer deserves to go out at the top. It's not just what he deserves. I think the crowd here over the next couple of days would want to give him a send-off."

"What I know about Broad is that he won't let that emotion get in the way of performance. What has been his benchmark throughout his career is wanting to win games. I truly believe that. For Stuart, it is all about putting in performances to win and to win Ashes games."

Hussain also elaborated on the importance of Ashes in Broad’s cricketing career. "When you talk to him about the spells he has bowled, they mean more to him because England went on to win games and Ashes series."

"He is also a very bright bowler. He will talk about seam positions and setting up batters. The way he thinks about getting wickets (is excellent). He is the complete article - fitness, hunger, competitiveness, the skill, brightness."

Hussain further noted how Broad has managed to hold his own despite the limelight being majorly on Anderson.

"He has loved bowling with Anderson and learnt from him but he has had to live in Jimmy's shadow. When Jimmy has not been there and he has to be the leader of the attack, he does it."

"Jimmy has had a quiet Ashes series this summer and Stuart has upped his game. So, he has lived in Jimmy's shadow but when he has popped out of that shadow, he has shown what a true great he is."

