Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh Laments Over Delay in Police Verification for Passport

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Sunday lamented over the delay in the police verification process for his passport application.

Taking to Twitter, the member of Assembly from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad questioned the delay in the police verification process. He said he had applied for a passport on May 25 and the police have still not completed his document verification.

He tweeted that if the public representative like him is experiencing an inordinate delay then what would be the situation of ordinary citizens awaiting the police verification process. He also tagged the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Telangana DGP and Ministry of External Affairs in his tweet.

Applied for my #Passport on May 25 & still no @CPHydCity verification done As a Public representative, I am experiencing this delay & I am concerned about the potential impact on ordinary citizens Why is @TelanganaDGP not processing the verifications?@MEAIndia @passportsevamea pic.twitter.com/gC1eaE5UwL — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) July 30, 2023

It may be recalled here that Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP last year for his derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. The media report had speculated that as the BJP leadership is not lifting the suspension on Goshamahal MLA, therefore, he was planning to quit the saffron party and join the TDP.

