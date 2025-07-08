Asaram to remain out of jail until August 12: Rajasthan HC extends interim bail

Jaipur, July 8 (IANS) In a fresh development ahead of Guru Purnima, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram until August 12, offering him another round of relief after nearly 12 years in jail.

The Division Bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Mathur heard Asaram’s petition seeking an extension of his medical bail and granted the relief.

This comes just days after the Rajasthan High Court had earlier granted him interim bail until July 9, and the Gujarat High Court had also provided 30 days of relief on July 3.

Asaram, 86, is currently serving a life sentence following his 2018 conviction in a 2013 rape case. He is presently out of jail on medical grounds.

Following the July 1 interim bail granted by Rajasthan High Court, Asaram left his Jodhpur ashram and reached his Motera Ashram in Ahmedabad on July 7.

Sources suggest he was initially expected to remain there until July 9. However, with the latest extension until August 12, his stay in Ahmedabad is now likely to continue longer.

Earlier, during the Gujarat High Court hearing, Asaram’s lawyer argued that the bail process had already consumed about 10 days, effectively reducing the time he spent out of jail.

The lawyer also mentioned that a certificate from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) confirming Asaram's age and terminal illness was still awaited.

Meanwhile, the opposing counsel had earlier questioned the need for Asaram to move between hospitals in the name of treatment.

He argued that medical facilities such as AIIMS Jodhpur and local Ayurvedic hospitals were sufficient, suggesting that Asaram was attempting to prolong his stay out of prison.

During the proceedings, the Gujarat High Court made an oral observation, emphasising that temporary bail extensions must not become an "endless process."

Citing a recent Supreme Court directive, the Bench indicated that such patterns should be discouraged and a final decision may be taken in the upcoming hearing.

Going with the judgment, Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in the high-profile 2013 minor rape case, will be out of jail on Guru Purnima for the first time in nearly 12 years.

Thanks to interim bail granted by both the Rajasthan High Court and the Gujarat High Court, he will remain out on bail during Guru Purnima, which falls on July 10 this year.

