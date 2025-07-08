Congress lodges police complaint over objectionable posts against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) The Congress' Karnataka unit on Tuesday lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru over derogatory social media posts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The complaint has been filed by Bengaluru West District Congress Committee office-bearers Kushal Haruve Gowda and Sanjay at the Peenya Police Station.

The posts were reportedly made on social media following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to a hospital in Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru, for a health check-up on Monday.

The accused allegedly posted "death wishes" and made derogatory remarks against Siddaramaiah.

The complainant stated that after the news of the CM's hospital visit was reported, the miscreants made objectionable comments, spread false propaganda, and caused emotional distress to lakhs of his fans and supporters.

It further said that such actions could have serious consequences on law and order and disturb peace and social harmony. The complainants urged the police to take immediate action against the culprits.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has cancelled his scheduled programmes for the day. The Chief Minister's Office stated that he will not participate in any meetings or events.

He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to meet the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the evening.

Earlier, a Home Guard, serving in Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly posting a provocative message on Instagram targeting the Chief Minister.

The Karkala Town Police in Udupi district arrested the accused, identified as Sampath Salian, a native of Karkala working in Bengaluru.

He had allegedly posted a message on May 2 stating, "If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is killed, Hindus will have peace."

Based on a complaint filed by Suraj Kukkundoor of Karkala, police registered a case and tracked the accused to Bengaluru, where he was arrested.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.