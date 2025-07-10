Arsenal sign midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford

London, July 10 (IANS) Arsenal have signed midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford on Thursday.

The 31-year-old midfielder made 196 appearances for Brentford in all competitions, including 122 in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and assisting 18 times.

Christian started his career with Lyngby in his homeland, progressing through their youth academy and making his first-team debut aged 17. He then had a brief spell in Germany with Hamburg as an 18-year-old, before returning to Denmark in August 2013 to join Superliga club Brondby.

During his time there, Christian became an influential player, showcasing his natural leadership. He was voted as Player of the Year in 2017 and also helped the team lift the Danish Cup in 2017/18. During five years with Brondby, he made 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals with nine assists.

Christian moved to Italy in July 2018, signing for Serie A side Fiorentina, where he spent a season before joining Brentford in May 2019.

During his six seasons with the Bees, Christian consistently showcased his strength and qualities from midfield, playing an integral role through one of the most successful periods in Brentford’s history, including promotion to the Premier League after a 74-year absence from the top flight. Christian became captain ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and finished last season with his highest goalscoring tally in a single season, with six goals from defensive midfield.

Having represented Denmark at youth level, Christian made his senior debut in a 0-0 draw against England in September 2020 and has now gone on to make 35 appearances for his country.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, said, “We’re very pleased to welcome Christian Norgaard to the club. He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club.

"He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad. We welcome Christian to Arsenal.”

Christian will wear the number 16 shirt and will immediately join up with his new teammates for pre-season.

