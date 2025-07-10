July 11 Bank Holiday or Not?

July 11 tomorrow is a working day, and banks will operate as usual. There are no declared special holidays, festivals, or occasions on this day that would influence the banking process across the country.

Bank Holiday Schedule

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), July 11 is not a bank holiday. Banks will function normally, offering all services, such as cheque clearance, RTGS, and NEFT. Online facilities and ATM services will also be available.

Bank Holidays in July

Although July 11 is not a bank holiday, several other dates during July are when banks are closed across a range of states by virtue of regional celebrations and festivities. Some prominent bank holidays are:

July 10: No bank holiday announced for this date.

July 12: Second Saturday, bank holiday across the country.

July 13: Sunday, weekly off for banks across the country.

July 14-20: Some regional bank holidays in the states of Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir, on account of local festivals and functions.

Verification of Bank Holiday Dates

To ascertain bank holidays and organize your banking operations, you can:

Go through the RBI official website for the holiday list.

Check your banking app or website for holiday calendars.

Get specific details regarding their working hours and holiday calendar from your local bank branch.

