July 11 School Holiday or not?

As the monsoon season keeps causing heavy rain all over India, children and parents are all eyes for news on whether schools will remain shut on July 11. While a few states have already declared school holidays as a result of the weather situation, others are not yet sure.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: No Holiday Yet

In spite of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) releasing a thunderstorm warning in 26 districts of Telangana, schools in the state are running as normal. Likewise, in Andhra Pradesh, no official declaration has been made about school holidays yet. If conditions deteriorate, however, there may be a chance of closing schools in the days to come.

Karnataka: School Holiday Possible

In Karnataka, the government is planning to declare July 11 and 12 school holidays in many districts, given heavy rain warnings. Orange and red alerts have been issued by the IMD for coastal and Malnad areas, which led the authorities to evaluate possible interference with regular school proceedings. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Belagavi districts are likely to see heavy rainfall, which could result in school closures.

Delhi NCR: Schools Shut On Account of Heavy Rainfall

On the other hand, schools in Delhi NCR have been shut on account of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has declared a school holiday for students of classes 1 to 8 on the grounds of safety. The IMD has sounded an Orange Alert for the area, with Gurugram receiving 133 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Other States: Will They Follow Suit?

While the monsoon season continues to hit different regions of the nation, other states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala are likely to follow suit in declaring school holidays if conditions get worse. Parents and students are cautioned to keep monitoring their respective state governments and school administrations for official declarations.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

Meanwhile, it's critical that everyone takes care of their safety and stays up to date with the most recent weather reports and school closures. Monitor local news sources and official announcements to keep ahead of the weather-related disruptions.