Arrested bizman frequented Jyotipriya Mallick’s office: Minister’s PA

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Bakibur Rahaman, the Kolkata-based businessman arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, used to frequent the office of state Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, the latter's personal assistant Amit Dey claimed on Saturday evening.

Mallick was also arrested by the ED early on Friday morning in connection with the same case.

On Saturday morning, both Dey and Avijit Das, the former PA of Mallick, were questioned by the ED.

After coming out of the ED office after almost 10 hours of grilling, Dey told mediapersons that he had seen Rahaman frequenting the office of Mallick.

“I knew Bakibur Rahaman. He used to come to the office,” Dey said.

Dey also said that he has no knowledge about the irregularities in ration distribution.

“I was questioned since as the current PA, I always used to stay with the minister. Previously, the ED officials had seized my mobile phone. Today they checked the contents of the mobile in detail,” said Dey.

