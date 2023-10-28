Atishi interacts with Anganwadi workers to improve services

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with workers and helpers from all 175 Anganwadis under the Inderpuri Project in Delhi to discuss improving Anganwadi services.

Atishi stressed on the importance of the workers' suggestions in enhancing Anganwadis under the Kejriwal government.

She commended the Delhi government's achievements in the education sector, making its schools world-class and earning parents' trust.

She said that it was now time to focus on improving Anganwadis and building trust among parents in these facilities, and highlighted the vital role they play in transforming children's lives, particularly during their early years.

Discussing nutrition, Atishi encouraged Anganwadi workers to raise awareness among parents about the benefits of incorporating whole grains and millets into children's diets.

She highlighted the importance of promoting proper nutrition among pregnant mothers and children, stressing that Anganwadi workers were essential in this regard.

The Khel Pitara, introduced in Anganwadis, has been well-received and is making teaching language and math easier, she said.

Parents are now enrolling their children in Anganwadis instead of private play schools due to the improved facilities and learning environment, Atishi said.

Anganwadi workers provided suggestions to enhance the 'Take Home Ration' menu according to children's preferences.

Atishi directed officials to implement these changes, expanding the menu to include nutritious foods like porridge.

She also recognised the importance of working in Anganwadis, where workers assist and care for thousands of families.

She said that this was a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on countless lives and urged everyone to fulfill their responsibilities excellently.

