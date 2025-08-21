Around 42,000 outsiders entered Manipur since Dec; Biren Singh calls it ‘real and ongoing’

Imphal, Aug 21 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera has stated that around 42,000 individuals have crossed into India from Myanmar since December 2024, and their biometrics have been collected. Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended the Assam Rifles for their efforts in documenting illegal entrants and emphasised that the influx of outsiders is “real and ongoing.”

Speaking at a programme at Manipur University on Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Lakhera said, “The new Free Movement Regime (FMR) is a Government of India initiative that no previous government has undertaken. We now aim to formalise the process of tracking how many people are coming in. Since December 31, we have mapped 42,000 people crossing the border, and their biometrics have been collected. These details have been shared with all relevant agencies, including Aadhaar, UIDAI, and other identification authorities. We now have a database. With this in place, when fencing work begins, we will serve as the net security providers against all challenges.”

He reiterated the Assam Rifles’ mandate, saying, “Our primary roles are to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and maintain internal security. A third role arises when the civil administration requests intervention in areas beyond our mandate, for which we act on requisition. We also play a crucial role in humanitarian assistance, including during floods, fires, or medical emergencies. Additionally, we are the single largest blood donor organisation, contributing to society daily.”

Lt Gen Lakhera added, “Public support is essential in everything we do. Our job is to be visible and engaging with the people. We ensure that our actions are aligned with the policies of the force, directives from headquarters, and the Government of India. Assam Rifles is a Northeast-specific force -- 40 per cent of our personnel come from the region and serve here. We understand and speak the local languages and are familiar with tribal cultures.”

He further stated, “You can’t choose your neighbour -- geography doesn't give you that option. Those who are your neighbours are a reality.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to X and wrote, “I thank Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, for confirming that biometrics are being collected from illegal entrants crossing the Indo-Myanmar border. The very need for such a measure underlines an undeniable truth -- the influx of outsiders into our region is real and ongoing. It is equally reassuring that these individuals are being closely monitored, housed only at secure locations, and managed under strict authority. The message is clear -- the Northeast is not blind to what is happening, nor is it leaving anything to chance."

