Google Pixel 10 Series Launched: Prices in India, Specs, and Key Features

Google unveiled its latest generation of flagship devices at a star-studded event in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday. The showcase featured the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the launch opened with a playful montage featuring podcaster Alexander Cooper, NBA legend Steph Curry, F1 driver Lando Norris, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and the Jonas Brothers — all passing the phone in a lighthearted sequence.

Pixel 10 Series: The Main Attraction

The highlight of the event was the Pixel 10 series, comprising the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Pre-orders are already live, with sales beginning later this month and rolling into October depending on the model.

While the lineup isn’t a radical departure from last year’s Pixel 9 devices, it introduces muted new colourways and a nostalgic Indigo shade reminiscent of the original Pixel’s “Really Blue.” The biggest hardware upgrade is support for Qi2 wireless charging.

Unlike Samsung’s Qi2-ready phones, Google has embedded magnets directly into the Pixel devices, aligning them more closely with Apple’s MagSafe system. This allows users to tap into a growing ecosystem of cross-compatible magnetic chargers, stands, and accessories. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold support 15W Qi2 charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers 25W Qi2 support — charging up to 70% in just 30 minutes with a 45W adapter.

Google also introduced Pixelsnap, its own line of Qi2-certified accessories, including chargers, stands, cases, and a ring stand. Powering all four devices is the new Tensor G5 chipset, which Google says is 34% faster than its predecessor. The chip drives more than 20 on-device AI experiences via the Gemini Nano model. The phones also debut Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design language, promising smoother animations and a more fluid interface.

Price in India and Camera Upgrades

The Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,999 in India and brings a notable camera upgrade: a 5x telephoto lens, making it one of the most affordable smartphones to offer true optical zoom. However, Google has opted for smaller wide and ultrawide sensors compared to the Pixel 9. The device also features a brighter 6.3-inch display and upgraded speakers with richer bass.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

Priced at ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,24,999 respectively, the Pro models carry forward the same sensors as last year but introduce Pro Res Zoom, which uses frame processing and generative AI to deliver up to 100x zoom. Both devices can record 8K video with Google’s Video Boost, which processes footage in the cloud for enhanced brightness, stability, and color.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The new foldable, priced at ₹1,72,999, emphasizes durability with IP68 water and dust resistance and a gearless hinge design that reduces bezels on the 6.4-inch outer screen and improves drop protection. Google claims the Fold can withstand over a decade of regular folding. However, it lacks some Pro XL features, including 8K recording and Pro Res Zoom. The foldable officially goes on sale on October 9.

AI-First Experiences

AI remains the centerpiece of the Pixel 10 lineup. Features include Magic Cue, which suggests message replies by pulling context from Gmail and other Google apps; Camera Coach, offering real-time photography tips; and enhanced Google Photos editing with text prompts. Other additions include live voice translation during calls, Pixel Journal for AI-assisted journaling, and gesture-based call controls — underscoring Google’s AI-first approach.