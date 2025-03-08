Anjlee Agarwal advocates inclusive mobility, accessibility on PM Modi's social media

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Dr Anjlee Agarwal, founder of Samarthyam, Centre for Universal Accessibility, shared her inspiring journey and vision for inclusive mobility on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platform.

Taking to PM Modi's X account, Dr Agarwal emphasised the need to strengthen the Sugamya Bharat (Accessible India) campaign, calling it a crucial step towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"I want to ignite a spark of transformation and seek a call to action -- forget labels, forget barriers," she posted.

"Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence. Let us build on the recent gains and improve lives for persons with disabilities," she added.

Dr Agarwal highlighted her three-decade-long dedication to universal accessibility and inclusive mobility, calling these sectors integral to creating inclusive spaces.

"Based on my experience, I am positive that accessibility and mobility are no longer just words but have been seamlessly assimilated into governance," she said.

Emphasising her passion for research and writing, she noted that these efforts have played a vital role in improving the lives of persons with disabilities.

"Working towards empowering women with disabilities has been very important for me. I conduct extensive training workshops for government and educational institutions to further this goal. I have worked widely in making schools accessible in India. This is vital because no one must be denied education just because of a lack of accessible infrastructure," she said.

Dr Agarwal also mentioned her involvement in conducting numerous accessibility training workshops across the Asia-Pacific region. She has contributed to building a resource pool of access auditors both nationally and internationally.

"My practical experience includes conducting access audits of several sites in India, including pilgrimage spaces under the PRASAD scheme and public transportation spaces," she added.

Recognising the importance of basic needs, Dr. Agarwal highlighted her work on improving WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities for persons with disabilities. She also conducted anthropometric studies to better understand the needs of mobility aid users.

"Our collective success in Swachh Bharat has particularly benefited persons with disabilities," she noted.

Expressing her vision for the future, Dr Agarwal said, "Ultimately, I aim to be a leading force in creating accessible and inclusive environments in India, with a deep commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities in partnership with individuals, organisations, and governments. The mindset change, combined with positive action on the ground and many policy changes, has been encouraging."

"Today, many women with disabilities are excelling in sports, commerce, education, and more. May we keep adding momentum to this and cement India's position as a pioneer in this area."

This social media initiative was first announced by PM Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address last month, where he invited inspiring women to take over his social media accounts and share their stories. The initiative aims to provide a platform for women achievers to inspire others and promote their contributions to nation-building.

