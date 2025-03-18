Anil Kapoor & Sridevi’s cult classic ‘Lamhe’ returns to theatres

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Cinema lovers are in for a treat as the iconic romantic drama "Lamhe", starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi is getting a grand re-release on March 21, 2025.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Anil expressed his excitement, saying, “Timeless then, timeless now! Watch #Lamhe on the big screen from March 21!”

Made under the direction of Yash Chopra, the 1991 film explored the themes of love, longing, and destiny in a way that was bold and unforgettable.

At the heart of the film was Anil’s impressive performance as Viren—a man caught between the past and present, navigating an unconventional love story.

Produced by Yash Chopra and written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza, the project saw Sridevi in a dual role (Both as mother and daughter). The secondary cast of the movie includes Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo, along with others.

"Lamhe" featured camera work by Manmohan Singh and music composed by Shiv-Hari.

It might be interesting to know that when "Lamhe" initially reached the theatres back in 1991, its bold storytelling sparked conversations but over the years, it has earned its place as one of Indian cinema’s finest films.

This re-release comes at a time when Anil is gearing up for another exciting project, "Subedaar". Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the movie will feature Anil in an intense and powerful new avatar.

On March 4, 2025, Anil took to social media to wish the film’s director, Suresh Triveni, a very happy birthday.

As part of his touching Instagram post, Anil shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set with the director.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Happy Birthday, @sureshtriveni_ ! Working with you on Subedaar has been an absolute privilege and emotionally enriching! Your vision, passion, and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with happiness lots of love and success. Have a fantastic one!"

