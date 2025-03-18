Delhi: Abhay Verma appointed Chief Whip of BJP Legislature Party

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Purvanchali leader Abhay Verma, a two-time legislator from Laxmi Nagar, was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Whip of the BJP Legislature Party in the Delhi Assembly, a party leader said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi BJP Legislative Party at the Delhi Assembly complex in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the appointment of a Chief Whip to ensure the smooth functioning of the Legislative Party.

All MLAs decided to authorise Delhi BJP President Sachdeva to take the final decision on the matter.

Sachdeva stated that Verma is a well-known face of Purvanchal in Delhi politics. With his experience as an MLA and his understanding of legal matters, it is expected that he will efficiently fulfil his responsibilities as Chief Whip.

Verma has been serving as the Chief Spokesperson of Delhi BJP since 2021. He has also served as the President of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha and has held the position of Delhi BJP Vice President for four terms.

Verma has been associated with the BJP ideological family since his student days. He was the President of the Law Faculty Students’ Union at Delhi University and was elected twice as a member of the Delhi Bar Association, also serving once as its Honorary Secretary.

Earlier in the day, the CM reiterated the Delhi government’s mission to develop the city and invited Opposition legislators of the AAP to join the ruling BJP in meaningful discussions and collective efforts for Viksit Delhi.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for Delhi legislators, CM Gupta called the workshop an ideal opportunity to write a new chapter in the city’s history and speed up development.

“We can do justice to the responsibility given to us by Delhiites only by using every minute of the legislature wisely,” she said, narrating a couplet in Hindi to seek the cooperation of the Opposition.

As CM Rekha gestured towards Leader of Opposition Atishi, present on the dais, while reciting the couplet, there were smiles all over the Assembly, complemented by thumping of desks by members.

