YSRCP Leader Botsa Satyanarayana Hospitalised; Condition Stable

YSR Congress Party senior leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Botsa Satyanarayana was admitted to a private neuro hospital in Hyderabad late Thursday night. The senior politician was shifted urgently from Amaravati to Hyderabad for specialised medical care.

According to doctors treating him at Citi Neuro Centre, his health condition is currently stable and under close observation. Medical experts have assured that there is no immediate danger and he is responding well to treatment. Hospital sources indicated that he may be discharged within a few days, depending on his recovery.

Health emergency occurred during Budget Session period

Satyanarayana had been actively attending the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Budget Sessions in Amaravati before the sudden health issue. Following the incident, he was quickly transported to Hyderabad to ensure he received advanced neurological care.

Party members and supporters have expressed concern over his health, while doctors remain optimistic about his recovery.

Previous health incidents

This is not the first time Botsa Satyanarayana has experienced a serious health scare. In June last year, he collapsed while addressing a protest rally known as “Vennupotu Dinam” in Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. He lost consciousness during the event and was immediately shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. Doctors later confirmed that his condition had stabilised.

Earlier, in 2013, he underwent treatment in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain. He recovered fully after receiving medical care at that time.

Doctors monitoring recovery closely

Doctors at the Hyderabad hospital have stated that his vital signs are stable and he is under constant medical supervision. They added that his recovery is progressing and there is no cause for immediate concern.

Botsa Satyanarayana is a senior political leader in Andhra Pradesh and currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Further updates on his health are expected in the coming days as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

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